Lone Pine Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 8,609,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,763,000. Victoria’s Secret makes up 1.6% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VSCO traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,898. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.46. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

