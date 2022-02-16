Lone Pine Capital LLC Has $1.67 Billion Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Lone Pine Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,638,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,625 shares during the period. Snap accounts for 5.6% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned about 1.41% of Snap worth $1,672,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 579.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 80.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Snap from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $726,031.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,102,718 shares of company stock valued at $42,425,655 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. 542,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,316,648. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.62 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

