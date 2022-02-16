Lone Pine Capital LLC Lowers Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lone Pine Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 427,060 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises approximately 2.7% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $788,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DXCM. SVB Leerink raised their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

DXCM traded down $6.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.71. 7,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83 and a beta of 0.87. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $481.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total value of $104,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $1,254,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,260 shares of company stock worth $17,025,922. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.