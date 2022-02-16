Lonestar Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.60 Million Investment in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Lonestar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 331,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. GasLog Partners accounts for about 0.2% of Lonestar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lonestar Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of GasLog Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the third quarter worth $186,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in GasLog Partners by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 46,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE GLOP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,643. GasLog Partners LP has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.45.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.53 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GasLog Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

GasLog Partners Profile

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP).

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.