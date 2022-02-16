Long Pond Capital LP Sells 59,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Long Pond Capital LP lessened its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 952,023 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 59,000 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises 5.7% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.63% of Expedia Group worth $156,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Expedia Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 222,201 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Baymount Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $5,737,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 261.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 266.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 245,110 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $40,173,000 after purchasing an additional 178,220 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total transaction of $440,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,794 shares of company stock worth $18,016,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.04. 36,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,768,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.59 and its 200-day moving average is $167.27.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

