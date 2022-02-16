Long Pond Capital LP Takes Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 446,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,541,000. Long Pond Capital LP owned approximately 0.19% of Park Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PK. State Street Corp grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,266,000 after acquiring an additional 311,884 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $126,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,028,000 after acquiring an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 2,550,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,567,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.12. 33,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,709. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.