Lossless 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.51 Million (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Lossless has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001553 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $25.98 million and $2.51 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045216 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,157.78 or 0.07140497 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,269.53 or 1.00104018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00048551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00050240 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

