Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,537 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $228.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.76.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

