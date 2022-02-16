LPL Financial LLC Acquires 1,551,019 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,551,019 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $384,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

SPLG stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $52.14. 51,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,093,374. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $56.44.

