LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,879,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 529,431 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $494,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after buying an additional 3,907,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,866,000 after buying an additional 2,426,320 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,722.4% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,095,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,788,000 after buying an additional 1,980,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,217,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,694,000 after buying an additional 1,742,651 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.43. 262,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,015,684. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.