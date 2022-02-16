LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,012,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $325,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.48. 90,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,082,875. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

