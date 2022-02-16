LPL Financial LLC Purchases 156,469 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.6% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.39% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $661,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,917. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $195.92 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

