LPL Financial LLC Purchases 2,607,752 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607,752 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.26% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $268,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,726.2% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 286,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.70. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

