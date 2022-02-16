Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.28

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and traded as high as $9.57. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 79,381 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUNMF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$12.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.