Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,689 Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RXT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,214,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after buying an additional 673,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 113,989 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,386,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 687,338 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $763.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

