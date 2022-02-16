Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $26,000 in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUPH. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,728,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 403,950 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after buying an additional 291,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 410,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after buying an additional 243,678 shares during the last quarter. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.51.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

