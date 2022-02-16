Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $45,000 in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Chindata Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Chindata Group by 217.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

CD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Shares of CD stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $114.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

