Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $47,000 in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 19.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.78. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

