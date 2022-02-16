Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,944 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 63.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 144.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 16.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

SRRK opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

