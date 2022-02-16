Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,472 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 51.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 29.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 99.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 269,640 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 17.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $122,238.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.44. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.32.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

