Magna International Inc. (MGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 24th

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Magna International has raised its dividend by 30.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $79.66 on Wednesday. Magna International has a twelve month low of $72.65 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.25.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magna International stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

