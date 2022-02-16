Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in January

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 181.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mahindra & Mahindra in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Mahindra & Mahindra alerts:

Shares of MAHMF stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of automotive vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Farm Equipment, and Others. The Automotive segment comprises of sale of automobiles, spare parts, and related services. The Farm Equipment segment involves in the sale of tractor and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahindra & Mahindra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.