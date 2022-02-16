Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MLYBY opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.
About Malayan Banking Berhad
