Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MLYBY opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Malayan Banking Berhad has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40.

About Malayan Banking Berhad

Malayan Banking Bhd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Group Community Financial Services (CFS), Group Corporate Banking and Global Markets, Group Investment Banking, Group Asset Management, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

