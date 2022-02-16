Maltese Capital Management LLC Buys 7,000 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group comprises about 1.1% of Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $789.06.

Shares of SIVB stock traded down $1.44 on Wednesday, reaching $643.79. 886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,570. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $467.22 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $657.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $653.88.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura Izurieta sold 6,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.94, for a total value of $4,176,354.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

