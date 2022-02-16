Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Maltese Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,614 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $752,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 264.9% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Shares of CFG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,317. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

