Maltese Capital Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of FSBC traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.94. 20,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,311. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $33.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $532.91 million and a P/E ratio of 10.67.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 47.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.