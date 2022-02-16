Man Group plc Acquires 95,945 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,945 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $17,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KKR opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.68 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average is $69.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Argus increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

