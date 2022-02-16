Man Group plc Has $18.20 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Fiserv by 27.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 76.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Fiserv by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,208,000 after acquiring an additional 91,932 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.55. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano bought 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 158,031 shares worth $16,195,524. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FISV. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

