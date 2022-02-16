Man Group plc Raises Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Man Group plc boosted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 152,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in ExlService were worth $18,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ExlService by 97.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 45,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,390,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,750,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ExlService by 10.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in ExlService by 107.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $119.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

