Man Group plc Sells 294,846 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Man Group plc decreased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,846 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $16,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 338.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 102,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 11,506 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 232,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after buying an additional 19,896 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after buying an additional 1,290,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $67.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $52.66 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,033 shares of company stock worth $5,133,297. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

