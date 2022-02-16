Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,100 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the January 15th total of 389,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,490.5 days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

