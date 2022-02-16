Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,100 shares, an increase of 79.1% from the January 15th total of 389,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,490.5 days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.04. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

Get Mapletree Industrial Trust alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Mapletree Industrial Trust engages in the provision of real estate solutions and investment in industrial properties. It operates through the following segments: Flatted Factories, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Stack-Up and Ramp-Up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. The company was founded on January 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.