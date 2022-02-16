Marathon Asset Management LP Sells 472,250 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Marathon Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,250 shares during the period. Churchill Capital Corp V makes up about 0.5% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Marathon Asset Management LP owned about 0.17% of Churchill Capital Corp V worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mason Capital Management LLC increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp V by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 162.5% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 478,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 296,398 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 466.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 45.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCV traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,393. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.83.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

