Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.10 and last traded at $21.16. Approximately 635,572 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 19,768,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of -342.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,806,000 after buying an additional 212,086 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $2,675,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 45.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,995,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

