Mariner LLC Buys 1,790 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,406,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

