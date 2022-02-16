Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Mariner LLC lowered its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,048,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after acquiring an additional 734,439 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,781,000. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

VLY opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

