Mariner LLC Grows Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,255 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,315 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,145,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,321 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day moving average of $78.13.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

