Mariner LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 160.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,114,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,698,000 after buying an additional 4,377,692 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 24.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,797,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.77.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

