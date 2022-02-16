Mariner LLC Sells 13,230 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,876,000 after acquiring an additional 32,814 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after acquiring an additional 37,382 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $96,536.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,143 shares of company stock worth $669,822 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $97.15 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.86.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.