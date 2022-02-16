Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $156.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,748. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 127.67 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International has a one year low of $127.23 and a one year high of $181.34.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.