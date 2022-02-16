Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $199.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.58.
NASDAQ:MAR opened at $181.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $181.34.
In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 27.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
