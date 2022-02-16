Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $1.98. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,280%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $10.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,193,000 after acquiring an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,796,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,287,000 after acquiring an additional 124,659 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,365,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,669,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,919,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

VAC stock opened at $171.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.47 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.61. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $137.13 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

