Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,094 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $122.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.17. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.96.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

