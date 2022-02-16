Marshall Wace LLP Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 616.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,963 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $10,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

BXMT opened at $31.89 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.