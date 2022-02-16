Marshall Wace LLP Has $9.07 Million Stock Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LG Display were worth $9,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPL. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,144,000 after buying an additional 642,597 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 1,005.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 220,198 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 3,313.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 185,508 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 181,987 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 110,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 3,045.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 109,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

LG Display stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.15. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

