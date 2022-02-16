Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 506,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $142,461,000 after acquiring an additional 52,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE:LH opened at $264.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $230.89 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.34.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.