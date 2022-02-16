Marshall Wace LLP Raises Stock Position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) by 625.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938,728 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tailwind Acquisition were worth $10,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWND. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,134,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $863,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tailwind Acquisition alerts:

Tailwind Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND).

Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.