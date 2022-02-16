Marshfield Associates Trims Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marshfield Associates cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,922 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 11.7% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Marshfield Associates owned approximately 0.21% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $266,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $4.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.35. 10,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,990. The firm has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.21. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.58 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.