Mask Network (MASK) Hits Market Capitalization of $178.26 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Mask Network coin can now be bought for about $6.12 or 0.00013816 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $178.26 million and approximately $34.53 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mask Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00038988 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00106088 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favorite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Mask Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mask Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mask Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.