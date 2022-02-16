Mason Capital Management LLC Has $767,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.1% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

