Mason Capital Management LLC Has $767,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mason Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for about 0.1% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mason Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,549,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $157.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20.
T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.
T-Mobile US Profile
T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- 3 Mining Stocks That Will Benefit From the Demand For Physical Gold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).
Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.