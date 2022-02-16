Mason Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mason Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 0.1% of Mason Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Amundi acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 816.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $250.53. 6,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,866. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

